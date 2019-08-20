Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam, Uttam Singh pay their last respects to veteran music director Khayyam

bollywood

Veteran music-director and composer Khayyam, admired for composing music for films like Kabhie Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, passed away on August 19, 2019.

Javed Akhtar and Sonu Nigam/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Veteran music director-composer Khayyam, who is best remembered for composing music for popular Hindi films like Kabhie Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, passed away on August 19, 2019. The talented music composer was 92. Fondly known as Khayyam Saab, Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi was in a critical condition due to lung infection and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). The musical genius breathed his last at Sujoy Hospital, Juhu, where he was admitted for around 10 days following a lung infection.

Conferred with the National Award, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and a Padma Bhushan, Khayyam was admitted to Sujoy Hospital in Juhu last week for a lung infection, said his spokesperson Pritam Sharma. With a keen ear for music, he started his musical career from Ludhiana at the age of 17. He is survived by his singer wife Jagjit Kaur.

To pay their last respects, Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam and Uttam Singh arrived at the hospital and were snapped by the shutterbugs. The video of this trio accompanying and consoling the family members have surfaced online. Take a look.

Khayyam's non-film songs are equally loved by his fans, especially "Paaon padun tore shyam", "Brij mein laut chalo" and "Ghazab kiya tere vaade pe aitbaar kiya".

The funeral of the National Award-winning music director will take place on Tuesday evening, August 20, with full state honours, an aide said. Khayyam's mortal remains have been kept at his Juhu home for people to pay their last respects. The funeral will start from his Juhu residence at 4 pm, and make its way to the Four Bungalows Kabrastan. The last rites will be performed at 4.30 pm and he will be accorded full state honours, including a gun salute, said the aide.

More details are awaited.

