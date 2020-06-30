Javed Hyder opens up on his viral video, says, 'I am not selling vegetables'

In a video that went viral on social media, Aamir Khan's co-actor from Ghulam Javed Hyder was seen in front of a vegetable cart. The video was shared by Dolly Bindra on her Twitter account and it led to a lot of speculations. In an interview with Times of India, Hyder has denied any of such news.

Talking to the daily, he said, "I am not selling vegetables. I am an actor by profession and currently because of lockdown, I am not doing anything. As an actor to keep myself busy and occupied, I started making musical videos on an App. My daughter was using that App and she encouraged me to make some videos."

He added, "Everyone is dealing with stress. People are committing suicide, they are facing financial crunch, they don't have work, seeing the situation that we all are in currently in I thought of making videos. I know so many artists who are dealing with lack of work. So, initially, I started off by putting a few videos with good messages. Then one day I took permission from a vegetable vendor shot a video with his vegetable cart."

He also spoke about Bindra's tweet and how it was mistaken by one of his friends. He said, "Then one day my friend called me and informed me about Dolly Bindra's tweet that I have no work and hence I am selling vegetables. I read her message on social media and replied to her that the information is wrong and I am an actor and not a vegetable vendor."

