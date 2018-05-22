Javed Miandad backs ICC's idea of toss-less Tests

Miandad said such a move would force the home team to prepare better pitches instead of focusing on preparing tracks that suit them



Javed Miandad

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has backed the proposal to abolish toss from Test cricket. Miandad said such a move would force the home team to prepare better pitches instead of focusing on preparing tracks that suit them.

"I don't see any harm in trying out this experiment of abolishing the toss. It might lead to matches particularly Test cricket being played on good standard pitches," Miandad said.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever