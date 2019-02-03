Javier Bardem expected to join Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune'

hollywood

Denis Villeneuve's directorial venture, Dune, is getting bigger and better as Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem is expected to join the film's cast

Javier Bardem. Pic/Javier Bardem's official Instagram account

Legendary Studios is expected to sign 49-year-old actor Javier Bardem for Denis Villeneuve's Dune, reports Deadline. Dune is the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert's bestselling novel of the same name. If confirmed, Bardem will join Timothee Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling and Rebecca Ferguson in the cast.

In addition to this stellar cast, actor Oscar Isaac and Zendaya are also in talks to join the film. The story is set in the distant future and follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune.

The film explores themes of politics, religion, and man's relationship to nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign. Ferguson will portray Atreides' mother, Lady Jessica, Skarsgard will star as the evil Baron Harkonnen, and Bautista as the Baron's nephew. Rampling will play the Reverend Mother Mohiam, the emperor's truthsayer, a person who can divine intentions and suss out lies. Bardem is expected to take on the role of Stilgar, one of the Freman warriors.

The film has been written by Eric Roth along with Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts. Herbert's novel was previously made into a film in 1984 by David Lynch, but it didn't do well at the box office.

