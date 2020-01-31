Jawaani Jaaneman: Alaya F stuns everyone with her performance in a fantastic debut

Alaya F has been making headlines ever since the trailer of her debut movie Jawani Jaaneman was released. Today, the movie was released and fans and critics alike are praising the debutant for her stellar performance.

Alaya F has made her debut with Jawani Jaaneman and fans are absolutely in love with how beautifully Alaya delivered her performance and nailed her character throughout the movie.

Here's what the fans have to say:

Saw #jawaaniJaaneman!! @AlayaF___ u r so so soo much good!! What a debut!! You are Rockstar!! — Gupta Saurabh (@GuptaSaurabh11) January 31, 2020

Really enjoyed #JawaniJaaneman.

Saif was great. @AlayaF___ is here to stay. Charming and great Chemistry With Saif . The direction was neat, the movie could have been edited better. Kumud Mishra was funny . @KubbraSait a breath of fresh air.

Worth a watch. — Kamran Musstafa (@kami3012) January 31, 2020

Welcome to the movies @AlayaF___ ! Truly hope the audience welcomes you with a fantastic draw at the box office! God bless! #JawaaniJaaneman — Shrenik Jain (@beingshre) January 31, 2020

superhit movie

Alaya u r looking so promising.

ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂfor ur acting. — Shalini Patel (@Shalini3103) January 31, 2020

Congratulations Pooja ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂAll the best for @AlayaF___ s movie ! — Soni Mahdi Aggarwal (@SoniAggarwal) January 31, 2020

In the movie, Alaya plays the role of Saif Ali Khan's estranged daughter and how things change when she enters Saif's bachelor's life. The movie is a full-on entertainer and is receiving rave reviews for Alaya's performance.

Needless to say, Alaya as made a power-packed debut and left a strong impression on the audience, with people wanting more of her already!

