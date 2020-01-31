Search

Jawaani Jaaneman: Alaya F stuns everyone with her performance in a fantastic debut

Updated: Jan 31, 2020, 19:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

As Jawaani Jaaneman opens in the cinemas, Alaya F has managed to impress everyone with her performance and fans are going gaga on social media!

Alaya F has been making headlines ever since the trailer of her debut movie Jawani Jaaneman was released. Today, the movie was released and fans and critics alike are praising the debutant for her stellar performance.

Alaya F has made her debut with Jawani Jaaneman and fans are absolutely in love with how beautifully Alaya delivered her performance and nailed her character throughout the movie.

Here's what the fans have to say:

In the movie, Alaya plays the role of Saif Ali Khan's estranged daughter and how things change when she enters Saif's bachelor's life. The movie is a full-on entertainer and is receiving rave reviews for Alaya's performance.

Needless to say, Alaya as made a power-packed debut and left a strong impression on the audience, with people wanting more of her already!

