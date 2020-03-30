Jawaani Jaaneman: Bigger and better things await Alaya F after a successful debut

Alaya F made her debut earlier this year and was very well-received for her stellar performance. The actress is being hailed as 'the girl of the moment' for her captivating debut in Jawaani Jaaneman.

She has really made her mark in the Indian film industry using the metaphorical claws that are her acting skills which are lit up with passion and dedication. The actress is already in significant demand in the Indian film industry by producers and the audience alike.

With Jawani Jaaneman, Alaya has signed a three-film deal with Northern Lights productions. Furthermore, the actress has also signed another film with Puja Entertainment who are the co-producers of her debut film.

The actress is also known to be quite witty off-screen. When posed with questions in an interview, the actress answers them with eloquence and coherence. Needless to say, Alaya is charismatic and enchants her audience.

The actress made a huge impact by encapsulating the audience with her role in just her debut film. She truly took the limelight with her performance even when the role of her character was unconventional.

Soon after her debut, Alaya made a hattrick of firsts as she graced the cover of a leading magazine following which, Alaya also walked the ramp for a popular fashion brand and recently featured on the cover of another magazine.

Without a doubt, 2020 looks like its gonna be an amazing year for the actress as she is consistently working hard on improving her skills and the audience is eagerly waiting to see her back on the silver screen again.

