Jawaani Jaaneman first look poster: Saif Ali Khan in this quirky look will leave you intrigued

The first look poster of the much talked about Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been released by its makers. The movie poster is quite suggestive as Saif is seen lying on the bed with bottles of alcohol around him and not to miss, those sexy legs in the background. Pooja Entertainment shared the poster on social media with a caption that read: Ho, ho, ho? More like OH, OH, OH. A little #JawaaniJaaneman doesn't hurt!

Jawaani Jaaneman is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

Check out the poster right here:

On Monday, the makers had revealed the teaser of the poster, that had left everyone intrigued.

The film has been preponed with yet another release date. Jawaani Jaaneman which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres earlier on January 31, 2020.

The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F, who is quite the social media star already. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.

Revealing further about the movie, one of the producers Jackky Bhagnani had said, "A fresh script, a fresh cast and a coming together of a fresh team. So expect the unexpected. Without giving away much about the film, the only thing I will say is that if you have laughed, cried or enjoyed with your family, that's exactly what you will do with our film! Nitin sir, with his unique talent to say the best of the stories in the most relatable manner, has truly made a film that we are proud of. I hope the audience loves this film as much as we do."

Tabu, who previously was seen playing a negative character in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun will be seen essaying a refreshing role in Jawaani Jaaneman.

"Since I have been playing dark roles off-late, the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at first go," unveiled Tabu.

