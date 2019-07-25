Jawaani Jaaneman first look: Tabu looks sombre at the railway station

bollywood

The gorgeous Tabu shared her first look from her upcoming movie, Jawaani Jaaneman, and she has put on a grim expression at the railway station. Check it out!

Tabu. Pic/instagram.com/tabutiful

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is a romantic comedy-drama, which features Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Alaia F. Alaia F is Pooja Bedi's daughter and will be starring as Saif's daughter in the movie.

The gorgeous Tabu shared her first look from the movie, in which she has put on a grim expression at the railway station. Check it out! She captioned the image as: "#jawaanijaaneman @jayshewakramani @nitinrkakkar #firstlook"

Doesn't Tabu look beautiful as ever? The Hera Pheri actress looks chic in a pair of denims, a black embroidered kaftan and tan boots. She looks grim-faced as she looks over her back into the camera.

Besides Jawaani Jaaneman, Tabu will make her comeback to Telugu films after a decade with Allu Arjun's yet-untitled upcoming project. Tabu joined the film's unit recently, and the makers on Wednesday unveiled a video from the sets welcoming her on board. The video gives a glimpse of the veteran star preparing for her role. Tabu shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for the warm welcome @geethaarts @iamsushanth #AA19 #hyderabad @alluarjunonline Time for some Telugu talkies!"

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, also has Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in the pipeline, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol. He's also currently seen in the second season of the Netflix series Sacred Games.

Talking about her debut, Alaia F said in an interview with mid-day, "I'm one of those who love to over-prepare, and am hence leaving for London a week in advance. I want to get into the skin of my character and study the script better. I'm working with established artistes who I admire, so I'm understandably nervous. To ease those nerves, Nitin sir thought it would [be apt] for me to observe things on set before I have to go in front of the camera."

