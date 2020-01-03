Jawaani Jaaneman New Poster: Meet the new star of the new decade, Alaya F

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jawaani Jaaneman is the kind of film that all the fans of Saif Ali Khan are really likely to enjoy and adore. It presents the leading man the way he was in the Uber cool films like Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste and to an extent, even Dil Chahta Hai.

We all saw the first poster that gave us a glimpse of what we can expect from his character. He's a playboy and is totally unapologetic about the way he is, he's a charmer and his personality is too hard to resist. And here comes the girl who may make him fall in love with her, the debutante Alaya F.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared the new poster and wrote- New decade with a new start. But what hooked us was the poster that read- New star of the new decade, with her name below. Take a look right here:

Alaya is the daughter of Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi and expectations are really high. She has the same diva-like quality that made her mother a starlet back in the '90s. And anybody who follows her Instagram account, they would know she has all the qualities to be a star. She has the looks and the aura, and we hope she can charm us with her performance as well.

Jawaani Jaaneman is going to be all the more exciting as it also stars Tabu, the woman of all the seasons. This is a unique love story of a man who has two women in his life, completely different from one another. And rumours are ripe that even Kareena Kapoor Khan has a cameo in this rom-com. The film was supposed to release on November 29, 2019, and then shifted to February 7, but now finally releases on January 31, 2020.

Going by the posters and the teaser, Jawaani Jaaneman looks fresh and fun, bring it on!

