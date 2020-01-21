Search

Jawaani Jaaneman poster: Alaya F can only smile as Saif Ali Khan looks stunned

Published: Jan 21, 2020, 13:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Alaya F shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "Knock knock Who's there? It's Jazz babay #JawaaniJaaneman in cinemas on 31st Jan."

Alaya F and Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman's new poster. Picture/Alaya's Instagram account
The makers of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's Jawaani Jaaneman on Tuesday released a new poster of the romantic comedy flick. The poster features the lead father-daughter duo portrayed by Saif Ali Khan and newbie Alaya Furniturewala. Alaya shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "Knock knock
Saif can be seen shirtless wearing only a pair of boxers and sneakers, while on-screen daughter Alaya can be seen smiling at him. The poster looks quite funny as a woman's hands try to grab Saif Ali Khan from behind. The trailer and posters of the film show Saif in a casanova avatar.

Jawaani Jaaneman is the story of a father-daughter duo who has a rollercoaster of fun along with a ton of emotional and heartwarming moments. Besides Saif and Alaya, Tabu will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie.

Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. The light-hearted romantic movie will hit the theatres this year on January 31, 2020.

