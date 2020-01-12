Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Alaya F's quirky look will leave you intrigued

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F are currently gearing up for their upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman. After releasing its trailer last week, the makers of the film have just released a fresh poster in order to keep the audience curious and excited for the same.

The poster, which was shared by Tabu on her Instagram profile looks a lot more exciting. In the poster, we can see a relaxed Tabu applying make-up to her face, while Saif seems irritated, holding a hairbrush. Looking at Alaya's expressions, she seems to have just given up on them.

Take a look at Jawaani Jaaneman's new poster:

View this post on Instagram #jawaanijaaneman 31-1-2020 A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) onJan 11, 2020 at 8:32pm PST

Last week, the makers had released its trailer. In the film, Saif plays an unabashed and unassuming playboy who wears his heart on his sleeve. Alaya F plays his daughter, while Tabu plays her mother.

Jawaani Jaaneman is going to be all the more exciting as it is a unique love story of a man who has two women in his life, completely different from one another. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster ride full of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.

The film has been preponed with yet another release date. Jawaani Jaaneman which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres earlier on January 31, 2020. The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F, who is quite the social media star already.

Jawaani Jaaneman, directed by Nitin Kakkar (who last helmed Notebook, starring Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal), is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

The light-hearted romance will hit the theatres this year on January 31. Going by the posters and the trailer, Jawaani Jaaneman looks fresh and fun!

