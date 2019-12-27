Jawaani Jaaneman Teaser: The Saif Ali Khan-starrer looks like a fun ride

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F are currently gearing up for their upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman. In order to keep the audience curious and excited for the same, the makers of the film have just released the teaser; check it out below!

A rehashed version of Saif Ali Khan's iconic track, Ole Ole, from his 1994 film Yeh Dillagi has been used as the background music for the teaser of the film. Composer Tanishk Bagchi says, "Since Ole ole is an all-time classic, the producers [Jackky Bhagnani and Jay Shewakramani] decided on recreating this fun song. Lyricist Shabbir [Ahmed] and I have worked on quite a few songs. While writing the lyrics for this track, he tried to retain the fun element. The idea was to the better the original song and enhance its feel."

Starring debutante Alaya F, Saif Ali Khan, and Tabu Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani. Directed by Nitin Kakkar the film is all set to release on January 31, 2020.

