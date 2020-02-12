Search

Jawaani Jaaneman to release in Saudi Arabia

Published: Feb 12, 2020, 17:37 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release in the Middle Eastern country on February 13, 2020

Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F (Picture courtesy/PR)
Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F (Picture courtesy/PR)

After wooing the Indian audience, Saif Ali Khan's latest film Jawaani Jaaneman is now all set to hit the big screen in Saudi Arabia. The rom-com is slated to release in the Middle Eastern country on Thursday.

"It is wonderful to see how 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is being loved by all fronts. We are proud of the film and the fact that it is Saif's first solo entertainer making it to the Saudi market, makes this film all the more special. Hopefully, the film will be loved by the Saudi audience too," Jay Shewakramani, who co-produced the movie, said.

Jawaani Jaaneman, which is directed by Nitin Kakkar, has received a positive response from the audience and critics. Apart from Saif, the movie also features actress Tabu and debutante Alaya F. It is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK