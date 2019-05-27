Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Twitterati pays tributes to the first PM of India

Published: May 27, 2019, 09:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Nehru was a staunch advocate of socialism, secularism and democracy

Pic/Twitter

Jawaharlal Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Independent India's first and longest-serving prime minister, he remained in office until his death on May 27, 1964.

Nehru emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement under the tutelage of Mahatma Gandhi and served India as Prime Minister from its establishment as an independent nation in 1947 until his death.

Twitterati also paid homage to the former Prime Minister.

Nehru was a staunch advocate of socialism, secularism and democracy. He was an eminent leader of India's freedom movement against the British rule.

