Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Twitterati pays tributes to the first PM of India

national

Nehru was a staunch advocate of socialism, secularism and democracy

Pic/Twitter

Jawaharlal Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Independent India's first and longest-serving prime minister, he remained in office until his death on May 27, 1964.

Nehru emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement under the tutelage of Mahatma Gandhi and served India as Prime Minister from its establishment as an independent nation in 1947 until his death.

Twitterati also paid homage to the former Prime Minister.

Tribute to the first Prime Minister of

India Pt. #JawaharlalNehru on his

death anniversary. ð¹

He spent his life in jail for India & built a new India.

World knows India because of Nehru. But it is ironic that India wants to kill Nehru's existence, thinking and ideology. ð£ pic.twitter.com/1xrGXsl02V — Saaim Israr (@saaimofficial) May 27, 2019

“... Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels and what one achieves... !!!” ~ Former Prime Minister Pt. #JawaharlalNehru pic.twitter.com/92cMuOvRXN — Nitish Kumar Singh (@NitishKumarSi17) May 27, 2019

Paying tribute to #india ‘s first PM #JawaharlalNehru ji on his death anniversary today at Shanti Van#RememberingNehru pic.twitter.com/xJ3tFlyvMR — Sanjay Sehgal (@sanjay_cong) May 27, 2019

Remembering #JawaharlalNehru ji on his 55th death anniversary-the #MakerOfModernIndia who binded together splited parts to make India one & made her reach heights of development.Only because of his foresighted vision,today India exists as a super power&economic power of the world pic.twitter.com/8MEk4Fm1s7 — Sumit Vaidhya (@VaidhyaSumit) May 27, 2019

Remembering the Architect of our nation Pandit #JawaharlalNehru on his death anniversary. He was an exceptional statesman, who dedicated his life to building up our nation from the scratch. We are truly honored to have had an extraordinary PM like him. pic.twitter.com/fMQVrsEAun — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) May 27, 2019

I bow my head before the greatest PM of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. If Nehru was not there after independence today there would be no India. #JawaharlalNehru pic.twitter.com/IbnLhL8yap — Vijay Ramdoss (@VijayRamdoss_) May 27, 2019

Remembering #JawaharlalNehru, the first n finest #PrimeMinisterOfIndia on his death anniversary !! He created #institutions that have made #India a successful #democracy !! Despite the trauma of #Partition, his leadership inspired India to move away from #Hate to #Compassion !! — rajan mahan (@rajanmahan) May 27, 2019

Nehru was a staunch advocate of socialism, secularism and democracy. He was an eminent leader of India's freedom movement against the British rule.

Also read: Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Political leaders pay homage

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates