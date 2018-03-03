Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station closed to quell SSC aspirants protest

In the wake of protest by SSC aspirants here, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station was closed down on Saturday for an indefinite period as a precautionary measure, officials said



The station here was closed on Saturday morning till further notice, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said.



The metro station in south Delhi was closed due to increasing numbers of SSC (Staff Selection Commission) aspirants, who have been protesting against an alleged scam in the SSC examination, a senior CISF official told IANS.



The aspirants have been protesting outside SSC's office at CGO complex here and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station is the closest to the office.



Aspirants have to go through SSC examination to get selected for lower division government jobs.





