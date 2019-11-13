Jawaharlal Nehru University: Pay mess dues or you won't get food

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a notice seeking the residents of hostels to pay their mess dues till November 14 failing which they will not be served food. The notice, which was issued by the university's office of the senior warden, came after the university proposed to raise hostel mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000. This had resulted in a massive backlash from the students.

"All residents are required to clear your outstanding mess dues till November 14 failing which food will be stopped on the same day," it read. This comes a day after students protested against the hike in hostel fee by 300 per cent. Amrit Raj, a councillor at the School of Arts and Aesthetics, students currently have to pay Rs 2,500 as mess bill. After the hike, they will have to pay Rs 4,200.

"We have also learnt that JNU will also effect a 10 per cent fee hike every year from now. My father is a farmer in Bihar and I have two younger siblings, who are studying. Since I don't take money from my father for studies, they are able to study well," he said.





