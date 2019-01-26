Jawaharlal Nehru University to get NCC unit

national

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University will soon get a National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit, varsity's Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday. JNU professor Umesh Kadam shared the news on Twitter. "JNU to soon have it's NCC units: The official team from 3 Delhi Girls BN NCC visited Dean of Students Office. Major Manju, Lt Madan Singh & V K Choudhary assured that girls wing will be established very soon, followed by a boy's wing," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Kumar retweeted Kadam's post. "It is great to have an NCC unit at JNU soon. We are delighted to know that the girl's NCC wing may be started first. Students of JNU will make NCC a vibrant activity of our University," he said. According to R P Singh, Rector-III, JNU, the NCC unit is likely to be established within the next two-three months and the discussion for the setting up of the unit was underway for the last one year.

He said the unit will be set up in the golden jubilee year and will be advantageous for those students who have come from Sainik schools and are studying in the School Of Languages at the varsity. Initially the girls' unit will start and later the boys wing will come up, he said. Singh said undergraduate and postgraduate students, who will meet the criteria for NCC selection will be able to enrol in the unit.

