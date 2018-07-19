Jawan of Assam rifles injured in IED blast in Imphal

According to the Police, one rifleman of the 29 Assam Rifles suffered splinter injuries when a powerful improvised explosive device (IED), suspected to have been planted by militants, exploded while a foot patrol party was moving in the forest area

A jawan of the Assam Rifles was injured in an IED blast in Manipur's Chandel district today, police said. The incident occurred around 6 am under Molcham police station area, about three kilometer inside Manipur territory of the Indo-Myanmar border.

According to Superintendent of Police Angam Kamei, one rifleman of the 29 Assam Rifles suffered splinter injuries when a powerful improvised explosive device (IED), suspected to have been planted by militants, exploded while a foot patrol party was moving in the thick forest area.

The jawans retaliated with firing, but the militants managed to escape.

The injured jawan, Appu Barma, was air-lifted from the spot in a military chopper, the police said, adding a combing operation was launched in the area to nab the militants.

