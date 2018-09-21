Jawan's Murder: We are proud, but what will happen if we don't get help?, asks sons

crime

Speaking to the media, Mohit Kumar Dahiya said, "It is a proud moment for us; not everybody gets the honour of being shrouded in the tricolour but my father did," he said

Relatives of BSF jawan Narender Singh mourn his death. Pic/PTI

Son of BSF jawan Narender Singh, who was killed by Pakistani forces on Thursday, sought assistance from Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Speaking to the media, Mohit Kumar Dahiya said, "It is a proud moment for us; not everybody gets the honour of being shrouded in the tricolour but my father did," he said.

"We are proud now but what would happen when we don't get any help? My brother and I are unemployed. I want the authorities to help us," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever