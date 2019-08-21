Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcome a baby girl; see photo

television

Mahhi Vij also shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram. She wrote: "Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are. Thank you for choosing us as your parents."

Jay Bhanushali with his baby girl. Pic/Jay Bhanushali's Instagram account

Actor-host Jay Bhanushali and his actress wife Mahhi Vij have become proud parents to a baby girl. The actors are parents to two children already, whom they had adopted. Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his little one.

"The future just arrived, a brand new baby here to play. Ten little fingers, ten little toes, mommy's eyes and daddy's nose. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents. It's a girl @mahhivij #parenthood #parents #father #fathersday #itsagirl ##girl #princess #love #lovemywife #mother #babygirl #fatherdaughter #emotional," Jay posted along with a photo of him kissing his daughter's feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali) onAug 20, 2019 at 9:33pm PDT

Mahhi also shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram. She wrote: "Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are. Thank you for choosing us as your parents. We feel complete. We are blessed with a baby girl. Thank u God for everything this one is special thank you. We feel blessed. My best friend is here. Meri zindagi Badal di."

In a statement, Jay said, "I prayed for a baby girl to bless our family and it is like a dream come true for me today. Words are not enough to express my gratitude towards god and I feel fortunate to become a father of a healthy baby girl. Mahi and I are thankful to her for choosing us as her parents and we promise to protect her with our lives."

Jay, currently hosting Superstar Singer, had earlier revealed on the show Dance India Dance, "A few years ago, my wife and I decided to adopt the kids of our caretaker, who has been helping me for the past 10 years. We always wanted to do something thoughtful and we felt that providing education and basic necessities to these little munchkins would be a blessing to us. I can't express how lucky I feel to have these kids in my life."

Jay Bhanushali forayed into television with the TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, but got his claim to fame as Neev Shergill in Ekta Kapoor's Kayamath. After television, Jay found his way to Bollywood and made his debut with Hate Story 2 in 2014. He followed it up with Desi Kattey and Ek Paheli Leela.

On the professional front, Mahhi Vij became a household name with the television show Laagi Tujhse Lagan, where she played the character, Nakusha Patil. She also appeared in various reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 4, Nach Baliye 5 with Jay Bhanushali, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Mahhi Vij was last seen in Balika Vadhu.

Also read: Jay Bhanushali aces the art of Lullaby on the sets of Superstar singer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates