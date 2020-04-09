Jay Bhanushali gets emotional as his daughter Tara calls him 'papa' for the first time

It was an emotional moment for actor Jay Bhanushali when he heard his little daughter says "papa" for the first time. Taking to his Instagram account, Jay posted a video in which his daughter Tara is seen saying, "papa" several times.

"She finally called me PAPA love you my princess love @taramahhi was waiting for this for a very long time," he wrote.

Jay and his wife Mahi Vij welcomed Tara in August, 2019. They are already parents to two children, whom they had adopted.

"First thing is I get up, see my daughter's face, be with her for some time, then I go and work out and I make my other two kids study with me. I teach them and help them complete their homework, then we watch a couple of cartoons where they learn phonics. I am getting trained to be a pro father," he said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps. Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news