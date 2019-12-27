Jay Bhanushali shares the first photo of his baby girl, Tara
The picture was a birthday gift to fans from Bhanushali who turned a year older on Wednesday.
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali shared the first picture of their daughter, Tara. Bhanushali shared the four-month-old's picture on social media and wrote, "Welcome my teddy bear, my life, my soul, my happiness... your first breath took ours away, her little hands stole my heart, her little feet ran away with it (sic)."
As promised on my first Birthday with @tarajaybhanushali pls welcome my teady bear my life my soul my happiness..your first breath took ours away her little hands stole my heart. her little feet ran away with it.. #photooftheday #photographer @thelooneylens #firstchristmas #birthday #daughter #daddy #daddysgirl #fatherdaughter #emotional #lovemywife @mahhivij #birthday
The picture was a birthday gift to fans from Bhanushali who turned a year older on Wednesday. Jay and Mahii welcomed their baby girl on August 21, 2019.
The couple had taken to their social media handles to share a video and thank everyone for their blessings and wishes. Jay wrote: "First of all thank you all for the blessing and good wishes for my baby..more than 20 thousand comments and finally me and @mahhivij have finally decided her name so please welcome "TARA JAY BHANUSHALI" star of our eyes and my life [sic]"
