Jay Bhanushali shares the first photo of his baby girl, Tara

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali shared the first picture of their daughter, Tara. Bhanushali shared the four-month-old's picture on social media and wrote, "Welcome my teddy bear, my life, my soul, my happiness... your first breath took ours away, her little hands stole my heart, her little feet ran away with it (sic)."

The picture was a birthday gift to fans from Bhanushali who turned a year older on Wednesday. Jay and Mahii welcomed their baby girl on August 21, 2019.

The couple had taken to their social media handles to share a video and thank everyone for their blessings and wishes. Jay wrote: "First of all thank you all for the blessing and good wishes for my baby..more than 20 thousand comments and finally me and @mahhivij have finally decided her name so please welcome "TARA JAY BHANUSHALI" star of our eyes and my life [sic]"

