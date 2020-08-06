Jay Bhanushali speaks about the time he hosted an episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Actor Jay Bhanushali is back with a bang on Khatron Ke Khiladi's special made in India edition. Making a comeback as a contestant on the show second time around, Jay reminisces the time when he was among a select few who even got a chance to host the show.

Speaking about his Khatron Ke Khiladi hosting stint, Jay shares, "Back in my season, there was a special episode shot towards the end in Mumbai, which I solely got a chance to host. It was a great experience hosting the show I was part of as a contestant! The entire vibe of hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi back then was great! The show is totally out of the box, and one I had always wanted to be a part of, so getting to participate in it as well as host it was a double bonanza for me! There are very few actors who have actually gotten a chance to host such an amazing show like Khatron Ke Khiladi, and I too am part of that list, also something which I am very proud about!".

Experiencing the best of both worlds, Jay has had the chance of not only participating as a contestant on some prominent reality shows but over the years made quite a strong mark as an Indian television host on many reality shows, which have worked very well for the actor.

