Jay Soni's psychological mind games for Bhushan Patel's untitled short film

Best remembered as Ishaan on Sasural Genda Phool, Jay Soni features in Bhushan Patel's untitled short film. The two team up after 15 years. Soni featured in the show Remix, which was helmed by Patel. "I play a psychologist helping the cops in solving cases," says Soni, who also features in the upcoming web series, Twisted 3. The actor is back on the scene after a hiatus. Speaking about his character in the web show, "It's amazing to return on the set after a gap," he says. "My character is of a wealthy and influential guy, who is a player and a mastermind in the web series," he added.

Previously, in an interview with IANS, Jay shared, "I love watching plays and as an actor, we grow by doing theatre. I am really excited about my debut in theatre. It's completely different from television and a lot of commitment and dedication is required."

Speaking about the Twisted series, Twisted 2, the second instalment of Vikram Bhatt's OTT platform VB, garnered a tremendous response from viewers when it first aired on the digital platform. In the second season, Nia Sharma was seen reprising her role of Aliya Mukherjee for the reboot, while Rrahul Singh, who played an ex-cop in the series, played the role of Aryan Mathur, opposite Nia. The new face in the series, Dilnaz Irani, made a comeback to television and played Arunima, a police officer, in the show.

More details about the third instalment are awaited.

