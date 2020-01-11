Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles gift a case of champagne to Reese Witherspoon following Golden Globes run-in

American actor Reese Witherspoon received a case of champagne from Beyonce and JAY-Z following their Golden Globes run-in. On Thursday, (local time) the 43-year-old actor revealed that the couple had sent a case of champagne to her home after their Golden Globes encounter.

View this post on Instagram Hide your champagne, y’all! ðÂÂÂðÂ¥Â A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) onJan 8, 2020 at 11:17am PST

At the awards, Witherspoon asked JAY-Z, and Beyonce, for some of their champagne when her table ran out of water, reported People magazine. Witherspoon shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Y'all! Came home to the best surprise from @beyonce and Jay-Z".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) onJan 10, 2020 at 9:05am PST

In the video, she can be seen standing beside a big black box branded with the Armand de Brignac logo. A note that accompanied the gift read, " More water from Jay and B.'"

'The Morning Show' star, on Wednesday, poked fun at this incident by sharing a picture which shows Beyonce and JAY-Z raising a toast with their beverages, with Witherspoon photoshopped between the two stars.

Several of Witherspoon's famous friends laughed at the meme in the comment section, including her 'Big Little Lies' castmate Shailene Woodley and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

