Jaya Bhattacharya on playing Kunti: I have always love essaying strong and bold characters

Known to essay antagonistic roles in various television serials for many years now, Jaya Bhattacharya has the knack of making viewers fall in love with her negative characters. The veteran actress has surely had a versatile journey in the television industry and has succeeded with an aim to constantly break the stereotypes surrounding her. Having played the mythological character of Kunti 11 years ago, the actress is now all set to pursue the character once again in &TV's Paramavatar Shri Krishna. While experimenting with varied roles might often be her choice, the actress wasn't even a bit hesitant to return to a strong and influential character essayed by her in the past and playing it all over again.

Essaying the role of a mother to the five Pandava brothers, Jaya was more than elated to make her comeback in mythology with the character of Kunti. "Kunti's story was left incomplete and unheard the last time I pursued the role. Returning to this character and once again bringing out her story is in itself a wonderful opportunity. I have always love essaying strong and bold characters and I believe Kunti to be such a mentally strong, powerful and complete character who believed very strongly in the spirit of brotherhood and raised her sons in a manner that they could conquer the world together. Moreover, there is a certain calmness associated with this character that doesn't require me as an actor to exaggerate. Depicting Kunti is like bringing out a natural side of myself," says Jaya.

The actress will also be reuniting after 2 years with her co-star, Ankit Bathla and the duo will be once again depicting a mother-son relationship in the show. Sharing her thoughts on the same she said, "Sharing screen space with Ankit is like an additional bonus point. We share a great bond in real life as well and his mother and I go a long way as friends. Playing a mother to my favorite reel son will definitely be a delight."

Talking about any special preparation for the role, the actress said, "I really don't believe in over-preparing myself for my character on my own will unless asked to adapt to a certain change. I have come to believe that preparing and trying to fix yourself in the character's shoes makes an actor rigid and restricts his/her manner in depicting the character naturally. I have essayed this the character once and even this time would like to just go with the flow."

