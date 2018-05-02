Jaya Bhattacharya to return to the small screen with Badho Bahu

Badho Bahu is a successful show with its unique flavor and audiences are surely liking the drama. Jaya has a distinctive look as well



Jaya Bhattacharya

Television actress Jaya Bhattacharya, who has enchanted audience in shows Kasamh Se, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Thapki Pyar Ki, Gangaa, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, will be back on TV. Jaya has been roped in for &TV's Badho Bahu. Jaya will be seen playing an important cameo in the storyline which will bring a lot of drama in the upcoming episodes.

Said an insider, "Jaya will play the role of a social worker Sushma Bua who will try to get Lakhan (Prince Narula) get married to Titli (Kanika Mann). Sarpanch had ordered Lakhan to marry Titli. But Lakhan has asked for a month's time during which he expects to get Badho (Rytasha Rathore) back in his life."

Dipti Kalwani says, "The character of Sushma Bua needed a strong performer so we chose Jaya Bhattacharya. She will try to pull Lakha (Prince Narula) and Badho (Rytasha Rathore) apart and try to get Lakha married to Titli (Kanika Mann). The drama will add spice to the show."

