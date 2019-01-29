Jaya Jaitly: Mortal remains of George Fernandes to be cremated and ashes buried

national

Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, which had forced him out of the public eye for several years, and had recently contracted swine flu

Jaya Jaitly

The last rites of former defence minister George Fernandes, who passed away early Tuesday morning, will be conducted at Lodhi crematorium and his ashes will be buried as per his wishes, his close associate Jaya Jaitly said.

The former Samata Party president said Fernandes had earlier wished to be cremated but later had stated that he wanted to be buried.

"It will be at Lodhi crematorium. We are following two things which he liked. First, he wanted cremation and then during his last days, he was saying burial. So we are going to cremate the body and bury the ashes which will fulfil both his wishes," Jaitly told reporters.

Fernandes, a lifelong socialist despite his political adventurism that included Cabinet posts in two ideological opposite governments where he ousted Coca-Cola in 1977 and oversaw the Kargil war in 1999, died Tuesday. He was 88.

Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, which had forced him out of the public eye for several years, and had recently contracted swine flu, Jaitly said. He died at his residence.

Fernandes, who was born to a Christian family in Mangalore, Karnataka, burst into national limelight when as a firebrand trade unionist in Mumbai he organised a railways strike in 1974 that brought the country to a standstill.

Ironically, he became the Railway minister in 1989 under VP Singh's National Front coalition government, comprising mostly Left-leaning parties.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever