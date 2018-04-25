Jayalalithaa's death: Madras HC orders Apollo Hospital to file report

The court's order came as it heard a petition filed by S. Amrutha, who claims to be Jayalalithaa's daughter

Former CM J. Jayalalithaa

Hearing a petition on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa's death, the Madras High Court on Wednesday, ordered the Apollo Hospital to submit a report on the blood samples of the late leader by Thursday.

The court's order came as it heard a petition filed by S. Amrutha, who claims to be Jayalalithaa's daughter. It fixed the next hearing for June 4.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016 and died on December 5 that year. Amrutha had approached the High Court for an order for DNA test to prove that she was Jayalalithaa's daughter. The court had asked Apollo Hospital to file a report as to whether it has the blood samples of Jayalalithaa.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

