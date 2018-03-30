Jayant Sinha: Government to reduce exam fee of aircraft maintenance engineers

The government would soon reduce the exam fee of aircraft maintenance engineers, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha tonight said



Jayant Sinha. Pic/AFP

The government would soon reduce the exam fee of aircraft maintenance engineers, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha tonight said. 'The rule change to reduce exam fees from Rs. 2,500 to Rs 1,500 is expected to get implemented by next week," he tweeted. Earlier, Director General of Civil Aviation B S Bhullar had said that following several representations, the aviation watchdog proposed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation that examination fees for aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs) be reduced.

The AME trainees passing out from the DGCA-approved AME training institute have to pass as many as 11 modules, and each of these carry an examination fee of Rs 2,500. According to management consulting firm IMaCS's Comprehensive Skill Gap Report, 72,900 technicians and AMEs will be required by the industry by 2035.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever