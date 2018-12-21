Jaydev Unadkat reveals he struck 'gold' after meeting PV Sindhu

cricket

PV Sindhu and Jaydev Unadkat

Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat, who was bought by Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.4 crore at the player auction held in Jaipur, making him the joint costliest buy with Varun Chakravarthy, seems to have hit the jackpot both on and off the field

Unadkat posted this picture with star shuttler PV Sindhu on Twitter recently and wrote: "I struck gold! An honour to meet this legend who just became the 1st Indian to win the BWF World Tour Finals.. Whatta player! #BigFan."

I struck gold! An honour to meet this legend who just became the 1st Indian to win the BWF World Tour Finals.. Whatta player! ðÂ¤© #BigFan pic.twitter.com/V5MNVD7bK4 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) 19 December 2018

To which, Sindhu replied: "It was such a pleasure meeting you too..."

Earlier, inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals were engaged in an intense battle with Delhi Capitals and later on with Chennai Super Kings before getting back the services of paceman Unadkat, whom they released for the auction.

Unadkat grabbed eye-balls last season when he became the highest paid Indian after being bought by the same franchise for a whopping Rs 11.5 crore.

Jaydev Unadkat has also played for other Indian Premier League teams in the past such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant.

