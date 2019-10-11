Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh finds his lady love in Arjun Reddy's Shalini Pandey

Ranveer Singh started his career in this industry with Yash Raj Films. One of the leading production houses in the country has played an immensely crucial role in shaping him as an actor and a star. And after collaborating with them for films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Gunday, and Befikre, Singh is all set to enter their world again with a film called Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was announced a few months back. It will be helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar.

And talking about the leading lady of the film, Pinkvilla reports Arjun Reddy's Shalini Pandey has been roped in to be his romantic interest. A source reported the portal, "The idea was always to launch a fresh face opposite Ranveer in the movie. The makers have roped in Arjun Reddy heroine Shalini Pandey as the main lead for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The YRF team will introduce its new bunch of talents who they will be managing in Bollywood. Shalini is the most promising face of the lot. She has already proved her mettle as an actress in Arjun Reddy and now, she will play a Gujarati girl who's opposite Ranveer's Jayeshbhai - a Gujarati businessman in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. When Adi saw her screen tests, he was mighty pleased and immediately decided to launch her in Hindi films."

This truly seems to be a Jordaar Jodi! Singh recently wrapped up the shoot of Kabir Khan's '83, which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone. The biographical drama is all set for an April 10, 2020 release. He is also gearing up for Karan Johar's Takht, another historical saga co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. This is slated to open in the cinemas in the second half of next year.

And not to forget, he will return as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar as the daredevil cop this time. The two officers will be accompanied by Ajay Devgn, who will re-return as Singham. This is Shetty's police trilogy and an Avengers-style universe. We can't wait for this one!

