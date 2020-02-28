Jazz up your Friday night

Longing for a jazz gig that comes with catchy rhythm, while keeping the essence of the magic that impromptu improvisations can lead to? Head to this gig that's been organised in association with The Bombay Jazz Club, where German drummer David Soin Tappeser will perform. He will bring his nomadic jazz vibe, having spent considerable time honing his nomadic-meets-flamenco-meets-kathak tunes with his own ensemble.

With Parisian Gustavo Mezo and Leeds-based bassist Theo Malke Wishart joining him on stage tonight, this will be an old-school jazz-centric gig, which will see an amalgamation of different styles through covers, classics and oodles of improv solos.

On February 28, 9.30 pm to 11 pm

At The Bandra Base, Baitush Saraf Building, 29th Road, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 400

