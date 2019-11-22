MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Jazz up your meals

Updated: Nov 22, 2019, 08:43 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

A workshop in Santacruz will tell you how to work with premium foods

Grilled octopus & Goan chorizo
Grilled octopus & Goan chorizo

Sign up

If you've always wanted to use fancy ingredients, here's a ch­ance to be part of a session wh­e­re you will learn how to work with premium ingredients such as rare meats, caviar and truff­le. Rahul Akerkar, head chef and founder at Qualia will be whipping up white and green asparagus morels, truffle and poached egg, and butter po­ached lobster, saffron hollandaise, caviar and pickled blackberry.

Chef Rahul Akerkar Chef Rahul Akerkar 

On November 23, 5.30 pm
At Foodhall, second floor, Linking Road, Santacruz West.
Call 9769441711
Cost Rs 5,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai foodsantacruzthings to do in mumbaimumbai guide

Learn tricks of the tandoor with Chef Amninder Sandhu

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK