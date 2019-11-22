Jazz up your meals

Sign up

If you've always wanted to use fancy ingredients, here's a ch­ance to be part of a session wh­e­re you will learn how to work with premium ingredients such as rare meats, caviar and truff­le. Rahul Akerkar, head chef and founder at Qualia will be whipping up white and green asparagus morels, truffle and poached egg, and butter po­ached lobster, saffron hollandaise, caviar and pickled blackberry.

Chef Rahul Akerkar

On November 23, 5.30 pm

At Foodhall, second floor, Linking Road, Santacruz West.

Call 9769441711

Cost Rs 5,000

