Jazz up your meals
A workshop in Santacruz will tell you how to work with premium foods
If you've always wanted to use fancy ingredients, here's a chance to be part of a session where you will learn how to work with premium ingredients such as rare meats, caviar and truffle. Rahul Akerkar, head chef and founder at Qualia will be whipping up white and green asparagus morels, truffle and poached egg, and butter poached lobster, saffron hollandaise, caviar and pickled blackberry.
Chef Rahul Akerkar
On November 23, 5.30 pm
At Foodhall, second floor, Linking Road, Santacruz West.
Call 9769441711
Cost Rs 5,000
