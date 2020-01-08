Search

JBCN International thrash Pawar Public 3-0

Updated: Jan 08, 2020, 07:52 IST | Gordon D'costa | Mumbai

Striker Aadi Sogani found the back of the net in the fifth minute to open the scoring and two minutes later, JBCN captain Aryaman Agarwal scored the second goal to give his school a 2-0 cushion.

JBCN striker Aadi Sogani (extreme left) scores against Pawar Public School at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
JBCN striker Aadi Sogani (extreme left) scores against Pawar Public School at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

JBCN International (Parel) displayed good coordination, understanding and worked perfectly as a team on Tuesday. The Parel lads eased past Pawar Public School (Kandivli) 3-0 in a boys' U-12 Division-III league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan.

JBCN went on to increase their lead when substitute Aaditya Jain scored the third goal in the 29th minute to finish the win. Earlier, Parle Tilak English (Vile Parle) recorded a 4-0 win over Bombay International 'B' (Babulnath). Parth Talkokul scored a brace, while Parth Pendse and Oron Chavan netted a goal each.

