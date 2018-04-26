JBL Free wireless in-ear headphones launched in India

Harman International, a provider of connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, announced the launch of JBL Free, a wireless in-ear headphone for a completely hands-free experience, in the Indian market



Harman International, a provider of connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, announced the launch of JBL Free, a wireless in-ear headphone for a completely hands-free experience, in the Indian market. 'JBL Free truly steps up the listening experience with its superior sound, versatility and sleek looks. The cord-free earbuds encourage music lovers and executives to break up from wires and neckbands for truly unrestricted movement. We are excited to introduce the new in-ear headphone to add to their active lifestyle, give them high-quality audio and the freedom to experience audio in a completely new way,' said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.

JBL Free provides 24 hours of combined use; delivering continuous listening for up to 4 hours with 20 hours of backup power from the smart charging case. The lightweight case is equipped with a built-in battery, letting listeners recharge an entire hour of music playback in just 15 minutes. The earbuds are Bluetooth-enabled, thus permitting users to connect smart devices for a completely hands-free experience. JBL Free has a built-in microphone for uninterrupted, crystal clear calls at the touch of a button. Outfitted with comfort-stay secure fit ergonomics, JBL Free delivers long-lasting wear for maximum enjoyment throughout the day. Built with sweat and water-resistant materials, the earbuds withstand any situation.

To ensure a secure fit, three comfort-fit ear tips, and two secure fit silicone sleeves are included. Users can interchange ear tips and sleeves for nine different size combinations. JBL Free, which is available in both black and white color variants in India, is priced at Rs. 9,999 and is available at the company's e-commerce platform, on various online and retail channels and at 350 key Samsung brand stores across the country.