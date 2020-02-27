JCB being used to help women get down from truck impresses online

We have seen videos of JCBs being used in weddings where the bride and the groom bedeck the mean machine and use it as their wedding vehicle. It has created a buzz in the social media yet again with another innovative use of the vehicle seen on a video on Facebook.

The video, posted by a user named Sandeep Joshi on Facebook, shows a JCB helping women get down from the back of a truck. The sari-clad women line up as the person operating the JCB raises its bucket near them. The women then climb on to it and bucket is lowered to the ground to help them get down.

The caption of the video reads, “Use of JCB which Japanese and Americans still do no know (sic).” The video, posted last week, has received 673,011 views with over 3,900 reactions and was shared more than 13,000 times. The video also made its way to Twitter with commenting on the video praising the jugaad technology it uses.

Adventure and excitement on their face. Like going to a amusement ride. — nitul ojha (@nitulk) February 23, 2020

Can you feel the happiness of those people ... You can never buy it .. — Srinivasu (@sriniTW123) February 24, 2020

Ha Ha.. Need is the mother of invention ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Anjan Annamaneni (@annamaneni) February 24, 2020

Seriously the happiness on their faces brought smile on my face ðÂÂÂ



It’s pure bliss something you observe in child’s laughter ðÂÂÂ — Mandal (@Desi_Ozzie) February 23, 2020

