JD(S)-Congress government makes last effort to win back rebel MLAs

national

The coalition had, on Friday, moved the Supreme Court, accusing the Vala of interfering with the Assembly proceedings when the debate on the trust vote was underway

H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: The fate of the fragile Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka is likely to be decided on the floor of the assembly on Monday after it defied on July 19 the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to prove majority. Amid reports that the government was still trying to prolong the discussion on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday, hoping for some kind of relief from the Supreme Court, the ruling coalition was making last ditch efforts to win back rebel MLAs.

The coalition had, on Friday, moved the Supreme Court, accusing the Vala of interfering with the Assembly proceedings when the debate on the trust vote was underway and sought clarification on its July 17 order. With discussion on the confidence motion yet to be completed, questions are still being raised in political circles over whether voting on the motion will happen Monday also. If the coalition tries to delay the proceedings today also, all eyes will be on the next move by the Governor.

'Today will be last day of Karnataka govt'

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa has said Monday will be the last day of the JD(S)-Congress government in the state.

"I am 100 per cent confident that things will reach a conclusion," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates