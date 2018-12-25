JD-S worker killed in Karnataka over 'personal rivalry'

crime

A Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) worker H. Prakash was killed by four assailants due to alleged personal rivalry in Karnataka's Maddur town in Mandya district, police said on Monday.

"Prakash, 50, was attacked by four men with a machete on Monday evening due to suspected personal rivalries. He succumbed to his injuries," Maddur police station sub-inspector Kumara told IANS from Mandya district, about 100km southwest from Bengaluru.

The JD-S worker was also a former Zilla Panchayat (ZP) member of the district, the police officer said. A hunt was on to nab the accused, he added.

Chief Minister and JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed shock over the party activist's death. "Prakash was a loyal party worker. The district police have been directed to take steps to arrest the accused," a statement from Kumaraswamy's office said on Monday night.

