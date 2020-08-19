JD-U, RJD, LJP welcome Supreme Court order for CBI probe on Sushant Singh Rajput case

The ruling Janata Dal-United, its alliance partner Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the principal opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order for a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



RJD Rajya Sabha MOP and spokesperson Manoj K. Jha told IANS, "The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput death case and we are very happy."



He said, "Our party and Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had raised the demand in the one day Assembly session and outside the Assembly for the CBI probe. And now we want speedy probe to bring the truth out without thinking who all high and mighty are involved in the case."



LJP chief Chirag Paswan also welcomed the Supreme Court order and said, "I thanks the SC for ordering a CBI probe as it respected the feelings of crores of people. The way in which the probe has been handed over to CBI, a long demand has been fulfilled that will make clear what is the truth and the names of the people who tried to divert the case."



Paswan said, "I hope the family will be much relieved and they will get justice soon."



JD-U spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad also said that the CBI probe into the death of the late actor will bring out the reality in front of everyone.



"This is a very big victory for justice. The SC accepted that the FIR of the Bihar Police was correct and also ordered the Mumbai Police to follow the order. It is a historic moment, as the the two state were indulged into bitter talks, which was unfortunate. But after the SC decision the feelings of the crores of people have been respected by the Supreme Court."



The reactions came soon after the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case.



The top court noted that the Mumbai Police has registered only an accidental death report in connection with Rajput's death, therefore it has limited investigation powers, whereas the case registered by Bihar Police is a full-fledged FIR which has been already referred to CBI.

