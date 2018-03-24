JDS accuses returning officer of collusion with Congress

The JDS demanded countermanding of election to fill four RS seats from Karnataka, alleging the returning officer (RO) in 'collusion' with the Congress allowed two of its members to recast their vote after they 'cross-voted'

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed the charge as 'false', saying before casting their votes, the two MLAs realised they had made a "mistake" on the ballot paper, so they took another one for which "there is a provision in law."

As the poll process was underway, JDS leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy claimed two senior Congress MLAs had "cross-voted" against their party's official nominees by marking for another candidate on the ballot paper. However, on the request of the ruling party's agent, the RO later allowed them to vote once again, he alleged.

