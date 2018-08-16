JD(U) MLA among 10 named in FIR of killing of Bihar block president

crime

Kushwaha had yesterday visited Manish Sahni's village and criticised the state government for its "failure" to check law and order

An FIR has been lodged against 10 persons, including an MLA of the ruling JD(U), in connection with the killing of a Bihar block president, police said yesterday. Mahnar MLA Umesh Singh Kushwaha is among the 10 people named in the FIR lodged at Jandaha police station in connection with the gunning down of block president Manish Sahni on Monday, SP, Vaishali, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said.

Sahni's brother Prakash has said in the FIR that the deceased was elected to the post earlier this month, which had irked the MLA and his supporters, including a block education officer and a former block president. The complainant has alleged that during elections, the MLA, along with his supporters, had threatened Manish Sahni that they "would not allow him to win, and even if he won, would not allow him to live".

No arrests have been made so far in this connection and investigations were on, the police officer said. Incidentally, the slain block president belonged to the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, an NDA constituent headed by Union minister Upendra Kushwaha. Kushwaha had yesterday visited Manish Sahni's village and criticised the state government for its "failure" to check law and order.

