JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 released on jeeadv.nic.in

results

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee or IIT Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card on jeeadv.nic.in

Representational picture

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 Released: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee or IIT Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card. A total of 2,45,000 candidates have qualified to be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2019. The admit cards for the same are now online can be downloaded from official website jeeadv.nic.in. Candidates who are qualified candidates to appear for JEE Advanced 2019 will have to visit the official website jeeadv.nic.in to download their admit cards. Alternatively, qualified candidates can also click on the direct link that will be made available below as soon as the admit cards are released on the official website to download their admit cards. To download the admit card of JEE advanced 2019 candidates will have to enter the registration number date of birth, email Id and mobile number in the admit card link which will be available on the website.

Steps to download the JEE advanced 2019 Admit Card

Visit the official website jeeadv.nic.in

Click on the JEE advanced admit card link available on the website

Enter the login details asked for on the Admit Card link

Download and Print the JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card

Essential documents to carry on exam day

It is essential that candidates carry their JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card to their allotted examination centre on the exam day. In case a candidate fails to present a valid JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card he/she will be denied entry and barred from appearing in the examination. Also, candidates are required to carry along with their JEE Advanced 2019 Admit Card a valid id proof. It is mandatory to provide an id proof at the examination centre otherwise candidates won't be allowed entry. The acceptable id cards include Aadhar card, voter id card, PAN card, passport and driving license.

JEE Advanced 2019 examination will be held on May 27, 2019. The examination will be held in the online mode in two sessions. Paper 1 will be held from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper 2 will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates