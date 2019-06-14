JEE Advanced Result 2019 declared at jeeadv.ac.in

results

In order to check their JEE Advanced 2019 results, candidates are required to visit - jeeadv.ac.in and then enter their login credentials

IIT Roorkee has declared JEE Advanced 2019 result 2019. The JEE Advanced 2019 results were declared today and comprise of category wise All India Ranks (AIR) of the candidates who have qualified for the exam, their rank in Common Rank List (CRL), subject wise scores in Paper 1 and 2 along with total positive marks as well as their total marks.

A student from Maharashtra named Kartikey Gupta went on to top the JEE Advanced Exam 2019.

Candidates who have qualified for the JEE Main Paper 1 conducted by the NTA and appeared in the JEE Advanced exam 2019 will now be able to check their results on the official website. In order to check their JEE Advanced 2019 results, candidates are required to visit - jeeadv.ac.in and then enter their login credentials.

The candidates also got a text message which was sent by the authorities regarding the JEE Advanced result 2019 on their registered mobile numbers. The conducting body will, however, not deliver any individual rank cards through this message. JEE Advanced 2019 exam was conducted on May 27, 2019. Over 2 lakh students have appeared for the JEE Advanced exams 2019 and are eagerly awaiting their results.

The JEE Advanced result 2019 declared today has details such as candidates’ personal details (name and date of birth), JEE Advanced roll number and registration number, qualifying status, rank obtained in common rank list, total positive marks and All India Rank (if qualified).

JEE Main Advanced Result 2019 – How to Check

Candidates can follow these simple steps mentioned below to check their JEE Advanced result 2019.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the link for ‘JEE Advanced 2019 result’

Enter your JEE Advanced 2019 registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email ID

Click on “Submit”, JEE Advanced 2019

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check all the details mentioned over it and download/take a printout of the result for future reference

Candidates must note that the authorities will not send individual rank card to the candidates by any other means and thus, must be downloaded online. All the candidates who qualify in the JEE Advanced exam 2019 will be eligible to participate in the counselling conducted by JoSAA. However, merely qualifying and securing a rank in the JEE Advanced 2019 exam does not guarantee admission to the participating colleges. Admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation.

