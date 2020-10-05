JEE Advanced results out, Bombay boy tops exam

The results for the Joint Entrance Examination, (JEE) Advanced 2020 were declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Monday. Chirag Falor from the IIT Bombay zone topped the examination while Kanishka Mittal of IIT Roorkee zone secured the second position. More than 40,000 students have passed the engineering entrance examination.

Chirag scored 352 of 396 marks while Kanishka Mittal, who finished second, secured 315 of 396 marks in the IIT-JEE exam. As many as 1,50,838 students took the JEE Advanced exam after passing the JEE Main exam. Of these, 43,204 students have cleared the JEE Advanced examination.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday congratulated the students who passed the JEE Advanced exam. Nishank spoke to the toppers on the phone and also felicitated the National Testing Agency (NTA) for successfully conducting the examination amid the corona pandemic.

Lauding the NTA, Nishank said, "The Ministry of Education had decided to conduct the examination despite the corona pandemic and entrusted the responsibility to the NTA. The NTA has performed its duty well. Keeping in mind the safety of all students and teachers, necessary arrangements were made at the examination centres."

The Minister congratulated all the students who passed the examination. He also thanked the parents for reposing their trust in the government during such difficult times.

Appreciating the hard work by the students, Nishank said, "The students kept themselves mentally strong during this difficult period which is quite commendable. I congratulate them all and wish them a better future."

