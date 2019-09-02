JEE Main 2020 registration delayed, forms to be out on September 3

results

Students and candidates who wish to apply for the JEE Main 2019 exams are advised to visit the official website at jeemain.nic.in

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The application forms for the JEE Main 2020 is postponed and now will be released on September 3, 2019. According to the official notification released by the National Testing Agency, the application form for the 2020 JEE Main will now be made available from September 3.

Also Read: Confident of admission into IIT-Delhi, but had not expected to get perfect score: JEE-Mains topper

Students and candidates who wish to apply for the JEE Main 2019 exams are advised to visit the official website at jeemain.nic.in to get the latest updates on the application. Candidates can download the from the official website in order to apply for the JEE Main 2020 examination.

The official notification released by the National Testing Agency

The application process for the JEE MAIN 2019 has been divided into for simple yet easy to understand steps. Students who wish to apply for the JEE MAIN 2020. can simply follow the below steps in order to complete the application process of JEE Main 2020.

Step 1:

Candidates who wish to apply for the JEE MAIN 2020 must register themselves on the official website at jeemain.nic.in. Post-registration, candidates will be able to fill in the registration form. Candidates must keep their email id and mobile number in order to register for the JEE MAIN 2020 exams.

Step 2:

Post-registration, candidates are requested to fill in their application form carefully. Basic details such as personal details, academic qualification, examination center details and choice section, etc must be filled with utter care. Students are also requested to select the exam centres as per their convenience in order to appear for the JEE MAIN 2020 examination.

Step 3:

After filling the basic details, candidates are requested to upload their documents including their photograph and signature image in order to complete their application form. Candidates must ensure that the images uploaded are as per the dimensions mentioned in the application form.

Step 4:

Once all the necessary documenst are uploaded, candidates can submit thoer application form after checking it once again. Students are requested to pay their JEE MAIN 2020 application fee through online mode only. The application fee can be paid via credit, debit card or net banking.

Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website of JEE-MAIN 2020 in order to stay updated with all the latest news on the application process for JEE Main 2020.

Also Read: JEE Main 2019 April result declared

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates