JEE Main Result 2018 to declared on cbseresults.nic.in

Representational picture

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CSBE) JEE Main Result 2018 were declared. Students can check the CBSE JEE Main 2018 result on the official websites jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates, who appeared for the JEE Main 2018 entrance examination on April 8 (offline mode) and April 15, 16 (online mode), will be able to seek admissions to BE, B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Planning in top engineering and technological institutes in India.

Students can click here and provide their details in the form. After clicking submit they can acquire their JEE Main Result 2018 and can download the scorecard in PDF format.

2,24,000 candidates will be eligible to appear for the entrance exam this year, which allows IIT admissions. They can gain admission through JoSAA – Joint Seat Allocation Authority's common counselling, which will tentatively be held on June 19, for the NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and the IITs.

Paper I of the JEE Main Result was declared online and the All India Ranks obtained in JEE Main Result 2018 will also be announced alongside. Paper II results will be announced in the first week of May.

Nearly 10.4 lakh and more than 2 lakh students appeared in the JEE Main 2018 offline and online exams respectively. The JEE Main 2018 answer key can easily be downloaded from the official website. The board released the answer key and the recorded responses for the JEE Main offline examination officially on their site on April 27th. Students were offered an opportunity to get their papers re-evaluated by the said date.

