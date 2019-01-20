JEE results: Kandivli Std 10 student's sacrifice of home comforts pays off

national

The examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency e(NTA) between January 8 and 12 in two shifts per day across 258 cities and 467 examination centres

The Joint Entrance Examination — Main (JEE — Main) 2019 results were declared on Saturday. Among the top 15 candidates who scored 100 percentile is Ankit Misra, a Kandivali resident. Misra joined Swamy Vivekanand Junior College in Koparkhairane after Std 10, in order to prepare for JEE through Allen Career Institute. He says that while he was expecting a good score, featuring in the top 15 is certainly a delight.

But, he hasn't lost focus. He's already gunning for his next aim: clearing the next level — JEE-Advanced which determines admissions to Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) across India. "Inspired by his uncle who is a civil engineer and settled in USA, Ankit chose engineering as his career. He has always been a topper and focused on his studies. The extra-curricular activities too for him in school were related to studies such as science exhibitions, quiz competitions, debates etc.

But after school he completely stopped participating in extra-curricular activities because he wanted to focus on JEE preparations which is why he is also staying away from family for the last two years," says Misra's father, Sumit who is a banker himself. The youngster hasn't decided which stream to choose yet. "Once I clear Advanced and know my situation better, I will decide which stream to take," he adds. A total of 9,29,198 candidates registered for the examination of which 8,74,469 appeared.

