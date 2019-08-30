Jeet kumar and Hemangini Patadia join hands to produce film Ulte

bollywood

The storyline is based on the concept of bogus voting

The audience will definitely enjoy the comedy and thriller of the movie. The film comes with a pinch of the bitter and sad reality of unhealthy politics

Ulte is a comedy-drama movie starring multi starrer star cast actors like Jeet Upendra, Mustak Khan, Aroon Bakshi, Firoz Irani, Adi Irani, Kiran Acharya, Falguni Rajani, Ali Khan, Sachin Patil, Satish Chauhan, Sweta Godge, Sajida, and Krishna.

The story starts with Uttam Rao Laxman Rao Tendulkar, a common man from a very small village who gets heavily harassed for his genuineness. He is a character who never compromises on morals and principles no matter what.

This movie is produced by two people, Hemangini Patadia, and Jeet Kumar. They both are the only producers of this movie. Hemangini Patadia production company is named as Shalom Films International and Jeet Kumar production company is named G-Nee Entertainment.

The storyline is based on the concept of bogus voting. So far people have only heard about bogus voting but they don't know how it happens. This movie will educate the audience about the fake election system which is happening for a very long time. The film has a very good message which will last very long with the audience.

The climax will be very interesting which shows the curiosity level about discovering how this racket works. It will show how fake voters are established! Will they be exposed or no this is the suspense which will make the audience sit on the edge of their chair. It will also show how "fake voters" are protected and preserved years after years till next elections.

There are four songs in the movie and all come in very apt timing. One of them is Ganapati song which was launched recently by none other than the famous singer Sudesh Bhosle.

The audience will definitely enjoy the comedy and thriller of the movie. The film comes with a pinch of the bitter and sad reality of unhealthy politics. This movie is a light-hearted comedy with logic attached to it.

So get ready to watch Ulte with the entire nation. Releasing soon, see you at the cinema on the big screen.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates