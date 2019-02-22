Jeetendra wishes to see his grandsons Laksshya and Ravie perform on Super Dancer

television

Jeetendra Kapoor and Jaya Prada who have not just worked together but are remembered for their iconic dance numbers will be seen as special guests on Super Dancer this weekend.

Super Dancer Chapter 3 is winning hearts of the viewers and garnering good ratings as well. The talented contestants of Super Dancer have mesmerized everyone with their dance skills. Even television czarina, Ekta Kapoor's family is a big fan of the dance reality show especially her father and nephew.

The legendary Jeetendra Kapoor and Jaya Prada who have not just worked together but are remembered for their iconic dance numbers will be seen as special guests on Super Dancer this weekend. It was revealed that Jayaji and Jeetuji like the show and they watch it whenever time permits.

They were enthralled by the performances and surprised to see how the kids seamlessly added their unique styles in their popular songs. Jeetendra, popularly known as the Jumping Jack, was not only charmed by the talent but also their cuteness. He revealed that his grandson Laksshya is energetic and enthusiastic like the Super Dancer contestants and they watch the show together at times. He feels it's a good platform to showcase talent and wished to see both his grandsons - Laksshya and Ravie perform on Super Dancer when they grow up.

Expressing his wish, Jeetendra said, "It's my wish to see Lakshsya and the younger one Ravie to perform on Super Dancer. Ravie is still too small but once he turns 5-6 years old I want both my grandsons to come here and dance. My only wish is to stay alive to watch that day."

